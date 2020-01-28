Samsung, Safaricom and M-Kopa Ink Deal To Sell Galaxy A10s For Ksh60 Daily Installments

Samsung has inked a deal with Safaricom and M-Kopa to sell the Samsung A10s at hire purchase.

In the new mobile phone project, the companies have collaborated to bring customers a Pay As You Go service that will allow one to go home with a Samsung Galaxy A10s and pay in installments.

The phone, an upgrade of the Samsung A10 has an internal storage of 32 GB and 2 GB RAM and comes with a 2-year warranty.

To get the phone, a customer will need to visit selected Safaricom and M-Kopa shops and make a down payment of Ksh3,499.

They will be allowed to walk home with the smartphone and thereafter make a daily payment of Ksh60 daily (one credit) for a period of 365 days.

To make a payment, a customer will use Pay Bill 333222, enter M-Kopa account number and the amount they wish to spend.

“You can purchase any number of credits at a time as you wish; for example, if you pay Ksh600, you will receive 10 Credits, ” a notice from the partners reads.

If for any reason a customer fails to make the daily payment, their phone will lock and they will not be able to use the smartphone until they make the payment.

“The exception is that we will allow you to unlock your phone for 5 minutes so that you can make payment from your M-Pesa account, ” the notice adds.

The phone is also available in the stores for customers who don’t need a financing plan but at a discounted price.

