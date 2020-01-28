KQ Passenger With Coronavirus-Like Symptoms Isolated At Kenyatta Hospital

A passenger traveling from Guangzhou, China is quarantined at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The passenger, according to Kenya Airways, showed symptoms similar to those exhibited by persons infected with coronavirus.

“Decision to quarantine the passenger was reached by the Kenya Government port health authorities stationed at JKIA,” the statement reads in part.

While the passenger was cleared to travel by China Port health authorities at the Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, the national carrier took caution and isolated the passenger during the entire trip.

On arrival to Kenya, the airline says the passenger still underwent further screening.

The passenger, a student, has since been admitted to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) isolation ward, hospital’s communication manager Hezekiel Gikambi has said.

“He was brought by the airport surveillance ambulance and is currently going through tests to rule out or confirm if he indeed has the disease,” he said.

He also noted that the ministry of Health will issue a statement in relation to the matter.

The virus was first reported in the city of Wuhan last week. The number of deaths has since skyrocketed to 106 as of Tuesday.

On Monday, the death toll stood at 81, New York Times reports.

So far, Thailand has reported 14 cases of infection, Hong Kong eight, the United States, Taiwan, Australia and Macau with five each; Singapore, Japan, South Korea and Malaysia each have reported four. France has three, Canada and Vietnam have two, while Nepal, Cambodia and Germany each have one. Symptoms include a running nose, sore throat and coughing. One may also experience headaches and fever.