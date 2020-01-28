Mission To Unite Kenyans Unstoppable – Uhuru Declares

President Uhuru Kenyatta will not be deterred as he seeks to unite Kenyans, he said on Tuesday.

The head of state was speaking in Salgaa, Nakuru during the launch of a cement factory owned by the Devki Group, that is in line with the government’s Big 4 Agenda.

The cement plant will create at least 700 jobs.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is in Nakuru County to officially open the Simba Cement Nakuru Grinding Plant. The cement plant whose production capacity is 750,000 metric tonnes has created upto 700 direct jobs @GovLeeKinyanjui @RavalNarendra pic.twitter.com/VrOQvxZwwr — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) January 28, 2020

Kenyatta hit out at detractors further noted that a united people is important for a stable Kenya.

“Let’s not be afraid of coming together. It is what is necessary for stability and to move this country forward. I will not be shaken. That is where I am and I will continue on that path until Kenyans have peace, not living in fear every five years.

“We want Kenyans to vote, go home, eat ugali and chapati, wait for the results and be at work the next day without any bloodshed,” he said.

The president also declared that the journey to bringing together the country will be successful, adding that he is unstoppable.

“On this journey, no one can stop me, this I have said. On this journey we will get to our destination,” he averred.

Kenyatta also urged leaders to serve their constituents and avoid politicking for the remainder of their term.

