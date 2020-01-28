Benga Musician Lady Maureen Reportedly Very Sick, Admitted In Hospital

Benga musician popularly known as Lady Maureen is reportedly very sick and admitted at Pastor Machage Memorial Hospital in Migori County.

Reports reaching Kahawa Tungu indicate that the famous Luo singer’s mother is with her in the hospital and lost for means of caring for her.

Close family members and friends have called upon willing fans to pray for her as well as offer financial support where possible.

This is however not the first time the singer has been reported unwell, as last year an almost similar occurrence happened forcing friends and family to come to her aid and help offset the pending hospital bills.

With drama and controversy surrounding her life, she was in a position where she could not walk nor communicate hence forcing her fans and close aides to come together and hire a house help to aid in her recovery.

In a different account of events in 2018, she was arrested in Tanzania alongside her band dubbed Nyar Ng’ato Traditional Dancers for illegally getting into the country without travel documents.

They were arraigned in a High Court in Mwanza, and were sentenced to six months jail, with bail set at Sh35,000 each.

The Gor Kogalo singer with the aid of her fellow musicians tried to raise the funds needed through a WhatsApp group and called upon Kenyans to aid in securing their release.

They were however reprieved as Royal Media Services (RMS) through their radio station Rapogi FM posted the bail, hence securing their release.

Lady Maureen blamed the arrest and jail to language barrier, indicating that the court and her team had a miscommunication and added that she had initially staged shows in the country without any interference as her parents were based in Tanzania.

Two months Prior to that, she had collapsed while performing on stage for her album debut in Umoja One Nairobi.

Lady Maureen is know for her hit songs Gor Kogalo, Safari ya Canaan and Olima.

She was very active in the Luo politics for her song dubbed Jogi Jokuoge where she sings praises to Raila Odinga, as well as castigates those who are against him.

