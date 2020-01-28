More Woes For KPL As Kenya Power Suspends Western Stima Sponsorship

Kenya Power has suspended its sponsorship for sporting activities in the country, reports indicate.

Clubs like Kenyan Premier League side Western Stima, Coast Stima and Nairobi Stima have thus lost their major source of revenue.

“I have just been informed about Kenya Power suspending their sponsorship to all sporting activities. It’s the least we expected at this point and the news is devastating,” Western Stima Chairman Laban Jobita said.

With no title sponsor, most KPL teams have experienced tough financial times and this latest development is likely to add Stima to the growing list of clubs who are struggling to stay afloat.

Already Sony Sugar have been relegated after failing to honor three matches, while Chemelil Sugar and Nzoia Sugar have already given out two and one walkovers respectively.

