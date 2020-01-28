Pro-handshake MPs Accuse DP Ruto’s Allies Of Scheming To Impeach Uhuru During Naivasha Retreat

A section of lawmakers has accused Deputy President William Ruto’s allies of plotting to impeach President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking outside parliament buildings on Tuesday, the pro-Uhuru and Raila Odinga handshake claimed that the DP’s allies, who met in Naivasha recently, extensively discussed Uhuru’s impeachment.

The leaders led by Suna East MP Junet Mohamed and ODM Chairman John Mbadi claimed that the leaders christened team Tanga Tanga collected signatures in a plot to send the President home before the end of his tenure in 2022.

He accused the lawmakers of hoodwinking Kenyans that they were discussing matters Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) in the Naivasha retreat.

“We are aware their Naivasha agenda was not BBI. It was about impeaching President Uhuru Kenyatta. They collected signatures to ensure this happens. We are telling them, bring it on. We are ready” said Junet.

During their retreat in Naivasha over the weekend, the over 100 lawmakers led by Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen dismissed reports that they are against BBI.

Murkomen stated that the group is against the manner in which ODM was running the rallies. He accused the party of using BBI as a campaign for 2022 elections.

The group of over 100 MPs resolved to hold parallel rallies in various regions in the country to popularize BBI.

The leaders intend to hold their first rally at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru on February 8, just hours before their rivals hold theirs in the same town.

But the Raila and Uhuru-led team has opposed the planned rallies accusing the DP’s team of using diversionary tactics which amount to undermining the President.

“The Naivasha meeting underlined the DP’s deceitful nature & corrupt tendencies. He mobilized MP’s without having the decency to inform the President. The meeting was a dirty scheme by the DP to undermine President Kenyatta, ” Junet said.

Junet, who was joined by Kieni MP Kanini Kega said the DP allies’ call for increased allocation of funds to the judiciary is meant to compromise the third arm of government.

“Only reason DP Ruto through his allies are pushing for increased allocation to the Judiciary is to win fervour with the judiciary, in the hope that judicial officers will go easy on his corruption cases and those of his allies that are pending before various judges/magistrates, ” he added.

The two camps have been at loggerheads since the 2018 truce between Uhuru and Raila. The unity deal has been viewed by many as one aimed at stopping the DP from succeeding President Kenyatta.

