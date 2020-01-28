Puzzling Banners Tear Into Judiciary, Demand Corruption Free Courts

Puzzling banners hoisted at Nyayo footbridge, Pangani Estate have thrown the internet into a frenzy with netizens tearing into the judiciary and demanding for accountability.

The banners that were apparently placed overnight read, “We demand a working judiciary free of corrupt judges now”.

They are written in bold letters, bear different messages linked to corruption and major scandals in the country and are very visible to pedestrians and motorists using either side of the road.

Can this be the beginning of a revolution? Or the people are just condemning the judiciary under Justice Maraga?

For instance, in one of the banners, the Akasha case is mentioned following the ruling by a US court to jail Ibrahim Akasha for 23 years over drug trafficking.

He was jailed by U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero in Manhattan federal court after pleading guilty to trafficking heroin and methamphetamine among other crimes, despite having walked scot free in Kenya.

“Akashas were free in Kenya for over four years with cases but were jailed in two months by a USA court. We demand a working Judiciary,” reads the banner.

The Akasha brothers were arrested in November 2014 in Mombasa following a successful U.S led sting operation. Authorities who posed as drug traffickers said the brothers provided them with 99 kilograms of heroin and two kilograms of methamphetamine.

During a state of the Nation address by President Uhuru Kenyatta, he faulted the judiciary over the drug trafficking case that detailed the Akasha brothers.

Uhuru expressed his disappointment indicating that he could not understand why it took so long for the judiciary to conclude the case yet the US ruled over it in less than one year.

“I think it’s a shame on our country that we prosecuted a case against drug traffickers in our country and we couldn’t get a prosecution and within a year of them being arraigned in the United States they have been jailed for not less than 25 years. That is something that our judiciary should come to terms with,” said Uhuru.

Additionally, Chief Justice David Maraga also admitted that the details of the case did not only bring shame to the judiciary but as a country at large.

“The Akasha case is a shame to the Judiciary. It is one case that embarrasses all of us every day,” Maraga said.

Another banner referenced the corrupt leaders who are battling corruption and graft charges while still in office.

“Will Kidero, Sonko or Waititu ever step in jail for corruption?” read another.

According to citizens who have taken the war against corrupt judiciary on social media, only poor Kenyans are being jailed for their actions while the big wigs and wealthy in the society are released on bond despite being suspects in serious cases.

Okoth Obado free.

Aisha Jumwa free.#BabuOwino free.

Corrupt governors free.

Corrupt govt officials free.

Al-Shabaab financiers free. Jowie locked.

Jobless youths jailed.

Dreadlocked youths jailed.

However, citing the two cases; one of a Nyeri woman who was jailed for 30 years over possession of bhang worth Sh2,000 and that of Embakasi East legislator Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino who allegedly shot a DJ in a club and was released on bail, Kenyans are alluding that justice is impossible for the poor.

Chief magistrate Francis Andayi released the legislator on a Sh10 million bail to be deposited in four installments over the next three months.

In another instance, Jowie Irungu who is the prime suspect in the brutal murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani is still in jail, with his bail application denied a couple of times with the excuse that he is a flight risk and has no permanent place of residence.

Meanwhile, Migori Governor Okoth Obado, is still in office despite being the lead suspect in the brutal murder of Sharon Otieno.

A look into the recent cases detailing corruption and crime involve renowned lawyer Cliff Ombeta as the lead defense.

Ombeta is known to represent suspects linked to drugs, high profile murders and scandals.

Some of the cases where Ombeta has represented the victim include the Akasha brothers’ drug case where despite not being the lead lawyer, he was first pictured when the case came to light.

Additionally, he represents Babu Owino in shooting case,Cyprian Nyakundi in the recent case of alleged extortion, Aisha Jumwa in shooting incident and alleged graft involving County Development Funds (CDF), Judy Wambui, accused of killing Kori’s wife in love triangle among others.

Going by the tweets and information online, Kenyans are furious alluding that there is a pattern where the rich get away with almost everything while the poor are severely punishment over petty crimes.

