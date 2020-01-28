Babu Owino Secures Freedom After Posting Ksh2.5 Million Bail

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has been freed from Industrial Area Remand Prison after paying Ksh2.5 million instalment as directed by court on Monday.

The lawmaker, who is charged with attempted murder, following a shooting incident at B-club in Kilimani that left Felix Orinda alias DJ Evolve injured, was released on Monday on Ksh10 million cash bail after spending over a week in custody.

Milimani Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi on Monday ordered that the amount will be paid in four instalments of Ksh2.5 million for four months.

The magistrate directed that Babu, whose real name is Paul Ongili, would only be released after posting the first instalment.

Further, Andayi noted, the money deposited with the court will be used to settle Dj Evolve’s hospital bill at the Nairobi Hospital where he is admitted at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The suspect was ordered by the court not take alcohol or narcotic drugs in public establishments until the case is heard and determined.

DJ Evolve’s family had opposed Babu’s release on bail saying over their safety and that of the victim.

On his part, DJ Evolve, 25, stated that he could not talk about the matter as he is distressed.

“I am in pain,I am tired and traumatized.I don’t want to talk and I cannot fathom anything. I have not slept for days because I am scared of my life and future,” Evolve said in the probation report presented in court.

In his ruling, the magistrate noted that denying the lawmaker bail will be tantamount to him pulling out of taking care of the patient.

A source intimated to Kahawa Tungu that the patient is paralysed from the neck down following the shooting on the morning of January 17.

This writer understands that the DJ is suffering from a condition known as quadriplegia, a paralysis caused by illness or injury that results in the partial or total loss of use of all four limbs and torso.

The loss is usually sensory and motor, which therefore means that both sensation and control are lost.

Reports indicate that at the time of the shooting, the DJ was intoxicated. Tests conducted by medics revealed that there was heroin, bhang and alcohol in his system.

Heroin and bhang substances were also found in his pockets.

