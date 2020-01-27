Wairimu To Collect Personal Effects From Matrimonial Home Today After DPP Haji’s Intervention – Murgor

Tob Cohen’s widow Sarah Wairimu is expected to collect her personal items today from her matrimonial home in Kitisuru.

This comes days after Wairimu accused the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti of disregarding court orders granting her access to the palatial home to collect clothes, shoes and cosmetics.

The expansive home was declared a crime scene following Cohen’s murder.

Last week, Wairimu, through her lawyer Philip Murgor threatened to file a contempt application against the DCI for disobeying court orders.

Murgor now says his client was allowed to collect the items today after the intervention of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji.

“It took DPP Noordin Haji’s intervention to have us receive the order formally, even though we had served them earlier. Haji jetted back today from the UK and got in touch. He profusely apologised,” the lawyer said.

Wairimu, who is out on bail after she was charged with the murder of Cohen last year, will be visiting the multi-million home for the first time nearly six months since her arrest.

On January 16, Murgor announced that justice Stella Mutuku had granted his client access to her home to collect her personal effects following an application filed in November last year.

In the application, Ms Wairimu noted that she has been forced to purchase new clothes in an effort to make do and has had to depend on goodwill from friends and family when travelling to and from court and on business jointly owned with her late husband.

The suspect will collect the items under the supervision of DCI detectives. She will also be in the company of Murgor.

Addressing the press after Justice Mutuku’s orders over a week ago, Murgor noted that all other property in the house that Wairimu had requested access to, shall await a January 27, deadline that has been given by the High Court for the DCI to conclude forensic investigation.

Other items that Wairimu listed in her application include beverages, electronics (including music system and television sets), books, personal photographs, pictures, artwork and files.

Wairimu also sought orders to compel DCI boss George Kinoti to release her personal motor vehicle registration number KBW 171G and her two dogs.

She argued that the DCI is in illegal possession of her home and her property, which amounts to a gross violation of her rights.

The prosecution opposed to the car being released to Ms Wairimu.

State prosecutor Catherine Mwaniki told the court that the car is an exhibit as the late Cohen had access to it and the multimillion house is an active crime scene.

