Details Of Stolen Gun At DP Ruto’s Residence After Officer Brought In Sex Worker Baffles Magistrate

Two people were today arraigned at a Mombasa Court and charged with stealing a Ceska pistol and 15 bullets at Deputy President William Ruto’s Mombasa residence.

The suspects, Elsia Kazungu and Joshua Owiti, are also accused of stealing Ksh700 and a mobile phone worth Ksh1,200 belonging to a police officer attached at the DP’s residence.

The charges sheet read that the two committed the offence on December 19, 2019.

Police reports indicate that the police officer identified as Francis Kariuki had picked a sex worker at Mombasa’s Moi Avenue at around 1 am and took her to the DP’s residence.

The woman, who identified herself as Stella, excused herself to take a shower. Kariuki hid his gun under the pillow.

Read: Moses Kuria Charged With Assault, Causing Bodily Harm

In the wee hours of the night, Stella reportedly stole the pistol.

On waking up in the morning, the officer found the gun, his mobile phone and Ksh700 missing.

According to the police, Stella, whose real name has been revealed by sleuths as Gladys Wanjala, is accused of selling the gun she stole to Elsia, who is facing criminal charges.

Elsia and Owiti denied theft charges and were released on Ksh200, 000 bond each.

Read Also: CS Amina Mohammed’s Brother Arrested, Charged With Land Fraud

Mombasa chief magistrate Edina Nyaloti, however, questioned the prosecution on how the officer and the woman gained access into the DP’s residence which is heavily guarded.

The court heard that when Kariuki arrived with the woman at the DP’s residence, he found a General Service Unit (GSU) officer manning the gate. He introduced himself before he was granted access.

The case will be mentioned on February 10.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu