Sales Of New Luxury Cars Slump By Almost Half In 2019

The sale of unit sales of all the high-end brands including Porsche, Land Rover and Mercedes fell to 142 in the review period compared to 273 the previous year.

This is a 47.9 percent drop, mostly attributed to franchise and supply chain disruptions in the industry according to the Kenya Motor Industry Association (KMI).

Unit sales for new vehicle market dropped to 13,199 units in 2019, an eight percent drop as compared to 2018.

The slump, according to industry players, is also attributable to government move of tracking and scrutiny of high spending.

Porsche bought in the year under review dropped to 27 from 51 in 2018, while Bentley units declined to three from five.

Following the transfer of BMW from Simba Corporation to Inchcape Kenya early last year, the sales dropped to 17 from 31.

The sales of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) dropped to seven from 22, even after the brand was transferred from RMA to Inchcape.

Unit sales for Land Rover models declinen to 41 from 114 while that of Mercedes fell to 47 from 50.

