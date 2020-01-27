Embakasi East MP Babu Owino Released On Ksh10 Million Cash Bail

Embakasi East MP Paul Ongili aka Babu Owino has been released on a Ksh10 million bail to be deposited in four instalments over the next three months.

However, the court ruled that Babu will be set free after depositing the first installment of Ksh2.5 million.

Chief magistrate Francis Andayi freed the lawmaker on condition that he does not take alcohol or narcotic drugs in public establishments until the case is heard and determined.

Further, Andayi noted, the money deposited with the court will be used to settle Felix Orinda aka Dj Evolve’s hospital bill.

Earlier, the victim’s family had opposed Babu’s release on bail for fear of his life and the legislator’s interference with witnesses.

“Their plea to the court is that if the same is granted, other protective measures should be instituted to ensure the security of the victim, family and also to safeguard against witness interference,”the report reads in part.

Dj Evolve on his part stated that he was “afraid for my life and future.”

“I am in pain,I am tired and traumatized.I don’t want to talk and I cannot fathom anything. I have not slept for days because I am scared of my life and future,” Evolve said in the probation report presented in court.

Babu is facing a second count of carrying a firearm while drunk and disorderly.

He denied the two counts last week and was remanded at Industrial area remand prison for seven days.

Babu is accused of shooting DJ Evolve at B Club in Kilimani on January 17.

