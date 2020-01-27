Dj Evolve Paralysed, Tests Positive For Alcohol, Heroin

Felix Orinda Odhiambo alias Dj Evolve is paralysed from the neck down following a fatal shooting on the morning of January 17 involving MP for Embakasi East Babu Owino.

Reports reaching Kahawa Tungu indicate that the diskjockey is suffering from a condition known as quadriplegia.

The condition is as a result of injury or illness, almost always affecting the spine.

Hence, Evolve has lost use of his limbs and torso. The loss is usually sensory and motor, which therefore means that both sensation and control are lost.

While it is said that his alleged attacker was supposedly intoxicated, sources privy to the details indicate that tests conducted showed that there was heroin, bhang and alcohol in his system.

Also found on his person was heroin and bhang.

Earlier on in the day, his family opposed Babu’s release on bail as they were afraid for their lives and the latter’s ability to interfere with witnesses.

“Their plea to the court is that if the same is granted, other protective measures should be instituted to ensure the security of the victim, family and also to safeguard against witness interference,” the court heard during Babu’s bail hearing.

The victim also submitted that he was equally afraid for his life and his future as well.

He further noted that the incident has caused him sleepless nights.

“I am in pain,I am tired and traumatized.I don’t want to talk and I cannot fathom anything. I have not slept for days because I am scared of my life and future,” Evolve said in the probation report presented in court.

The lawmaker has since been released on a Sh10 million bail to be deposited in four instalments over the next three months.

The first Sh2.5 million instalment will help Babu secure his freedom from Industrial Area Remand for the past seven days.

Chief magistrate Francis Andayi also noted that the monies will be used to settle the victim’s hospital bill.

Babu has been banned from consuming alcohol and narcotic drugs in public establishments until the case is determined.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu