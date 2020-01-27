DJ Evolve Narrates His Fears After Shooting Ordeal As Family Opposes Babu’s Release On Bail

The family of Felix Orinda alias DJ Evolve, who suffered gunshot wounds after a shooting incident that led to the arrest of Embakasi Member of Parliament Babu Owino, has opposed the release of the lawmaker on bail/bond.

In a bail assessment report presented before Milimani Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi on Monday, the family expressed their fears saying if the suspect is freed he might interfere with witnesses in the case.

They argued that the suspect being an MP wields a lot of power that he may use to subvert justice.

“Their plea to the court is that if the same is granted, other protective measures should be instituted to ensure the security of the victim, family and also to safeguard against witness interference,”the report reads in part.

On his part, DJ Evolve, who is recuperating at the Nairobi Hospital, expressed fears of “my life and future” adding that he is not ready to talk about the matter at the moment.

“I am in pain,I am tired and traumatized.I don’t want to talk and I cannot fathom anything. I have not slept for days because I am scared of my life and future,” Evolve said in the probation report presented in court.

Babu’s lawyer Cliff Ombeta asked the court to overrule the prosection which was represented by Jacob Ondari and admit his client to bail.

Babu was last week charged with attempted murder. He faced a second count of carrying a firearm while drunk and disorderly.

He denied the two counts and was remanded at Industrial area remand prison.

The court adjourned to 3 pm today when the magistrate is expected to rule on Babu’s bail application.

