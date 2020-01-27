Burst Water Pipe Causes Wall To Collapse Along Waiyaki Way – KURA

A wall on Monday collapsed along the busy Waiyaki Way – Red Hill Link road causing a traffic snarl up.

No casualties have been reported although the debris has closed off one of the lanes.

According to Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) Chief Communications Officer John Cheboi, the contractor is already on site.

Through its Twitter account, KURA noted that the damage was caused following a burst pipe on the Kabete Barracks side. The water, the authority explained, undermined the wall.

“We wish to notify members of the Public that a wall section along the Waiyaki way – Red Hill Link Road has collapsed due to water coming from a burst pipe on the Kabete Barracks side. The water undermined the wall cladding leading to the collapse,” a tweet read.

2. Our contractor is on site clearing the debris on the main carriage way and immediately start repairing the affected section. We apologize for the inconvenienced caused. — KURA (@KURAroads) January 27, 2020

The debris, Mr Cheboi explained should be cleared within the hour.

The project that commenced in 2015 was funded by the government to a tune of Sh3.1 billion. The 5 kilometre road work was supposed to be completed in September 2018.

Mr Cheboi further explained that the road is complete but the contractor is still on the site doing minor repairs.

