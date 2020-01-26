in SPORTS

Shujaa Post Mixed Results To Finish Eighth In New Zealand

Kenya’s Shujaa lost their 7th place match against Argentina to finish 8th in the Hamilton Sevens.

For the umpteenth time Shujaa let go a first half lead to lose 17-19 to the Pumas of Argentina.

Earlier, Kenya pulled a massive upset in their final group match, beating African rivals South Africa 36-14 for their sole win of the leg.

Shujaa posted a loss against England, a draw against Japan, a win against South Africa and a loss against Argentina to conclude the leg on a mixed note.

The team heads to Australia for the next leg of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens series next weekend.

