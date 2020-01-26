Shujaa Post Mixed Results To Finish Eighth In New Zealand

Kenya’s Shujaa lost their 7th place match against Argentina to finish 8th in the Hamilton Sevens.

For the umpteenth time Shujaa let go a first half lead to lose 17-19 to the Pumas of Argentina.

FT scores@lospumas 19 – #Shujaa 17 We finish eighth at the #NZSevens. Now for some rest and recovery before heading to Australia for the #Sydney7s. #Shujaa — Shujaa (@KenyaSevens) January 26, 2020

Earlier, Kenya pulled a massive upset in their final group match, beating African rivals South Africa 36-14 for their sole win of the leg.

Celebrating the @OfficialKRU way. Kenya celebrate first win over South Africa since the Cape Town Sevens 2015-16. KEN 36 RSA 14.#NZSevens pic.twitter.com/rDcBCeEGCh — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) January 25, 2020

Shujaa posted a loss against England, a draw against Japan, a win against South Africa and a loss against Argentina to conclude the leg on a mixed note.

The team heads to Australia for the next leg of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens series next weekend.

