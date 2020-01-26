Senior Police Officer’s Gun Linked To 15 Robberies In Two Years

A Jericho pistol stolen two years ago from a senior officer based at police headquarters in Nairobi has been linked to 15 robberies.

The gun, serial number KE KP 44333721, was reported to have been stolen from the officer on March 24, 2018.

The gun was recovered last year on November 28 in Kisumu following the arrest of a notorious gangster, Fredrick Odhiambo Nundu, alias Gilbert Wafula Makokha.

The gun, according to detectives, was used in robberies in Kisumu’s Kondele and Milimani estates, Siaya and Bondo.

Another Ceska pistol with six rounds of ammunition was also recovered during the raid, which was found hidden above the bathroom ceiling.

Mercy Akinyi, the suspect’s wife, and two men, Enock Ochieng Ochieng and Edward Okumu Owino, were also arrested.

Last year on November 13, at Kisumu West’s Kisini village at about 11:30pm, the police gun was used to attack a bodaboda rider and a passenger who were left injures.

Before then, the gun had been used n several robberies with total cumulative money stolen from victims amounting to millions.

Nation reports that the biggest heist where the gun was used was the theft of Ksh2 million robbed from a group in Kisumu on July 1, 2019.

According to a report made at the Kisumu West DCI office, a team of Inua Jamii officials had gone to Dago PAG Church to pay beneficiaries when they were attacked by three armed men, who took the money.

