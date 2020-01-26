ICC Responds To DP William Ruto’s Allegations Of Reviving PEV Case

The International Court of Justice (ICC) has refuted claims by Deputy President William Ruto that his case concerning 2007/8 post election violence (PEV) is being re-opened.

The case, where he was accused of crimes against humanity, was closed three years ago, but has been left open in case of developments or more evidence.

“The Office of the Prosecutor cannot comment on speculation,” ICC told the Nation.

During a recent interview with NTV, ruto said that his enemies were planning revive the case against him ahead of 2022, to suffocate his 2022 Presidential ambitions.

“There are characters who have already sent people to Kenya to resuscitate the ICC case against me,” Ruto said.

They have already arrived at the ICC case and are now looking for new witnesses so that they can the case did not end well,” said Ruto in a different forum.

ICC said that in case of new evidence, the second-in command will have to go back to the dock.

"As you are aware, on April 5, 2016, Trial Chamber V (A) vacated the charges against William Samoei Ruto and Joshua arap Sang without prejudice to the prosecution bringing a new case in the future, or in a different form, in light of new evidence,"ICC added.

“As a general matter, in accordance with Article 15 of the Rome Statute — the founding treaty of the ICC — any individual or group from anywhere in the world may send information on alleged crimes to the ICC Prosecutor, who is duty-bound to protect the confidentiality of the information received. The Office analyses any such materials submitted, as appropriate, in accordance with the Rome Statute and with full independence and impartiality,” it added.

In 2018, ICC in a report to the United Nations General Assembly, said that investigations were still going on despite termination of the cases