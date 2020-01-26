Gor Mahia Keeper David Mapigano’s Spectacular Goal Against Bandari (Video)

Rarely do you find goalkeepers on the scoreboard, but when they feature most do so from the spot.

But that was not the case for Gor Mahia’s David Mapigano, who scored against Bandari directly from the edge of the box with a long kick in the ninth minute at Nakuru’s Afraha Stadium on Saturday.

The Tanzanian, while restarting play from an offside infringement, spotted his equal opposite way off his line, and with a long kick he managed to score with the ball bouncing over Bandari custodian Ivan Ndikumana.

Mapigano capped the goal with a penalty save as Gor Mahia pulled a double over the Dockers with a 3-0 win.

Gor Mahia coach Steven Poack hailed Mapigano for his heroics.

“That was a great goal from [Mapigano],” Polack told Goal. “I don’t remember the last time I saw such a goal being scored, I only remember it was back in England when I was playing football.

“He did his timing well and knew the keeper was out of the line and when the ball flew and landed, it again bounced past the Bandari keeper, it was a good goal and also it opened for us the way as we went on to win the match.

“Overall, [Mapigano] had a good, game, he scored the goal and then went on to save the penalty, he did very well, not even against Bandari but in all the matches he has played so far this season, he knows very well there is a huge competition in that position and he has always worked hard to keep it.”

