List Of Deaths Allegedly Caused By Buyer-beware Admin Mildred Atty Owiso Through Cyber-bullying

Mildred Atty Owiso, the admin for Facebook page Buyer-be-ware, has been the talk of town in the past two days following her confrontation with the police.

Last week, Mildred’s video went viral for ejecting a police officer from her car, and inciting members of the public against the policeman.

Yesterday, she was arrested in what was termed as a dramatic arrests attracting a myriad of reactions from social media users.

Read: How Buyer Beware Admin Mildred Atty Helped Dupe User Of Sh31,000

Even as she was being arrested alongside her husband, another Kenyan, Kevin Ouma, was finalising a video on deaths allegedly caused by Mildred as a result of Cyber-bulling through the page.

Ouma interviewed family members of victims, who claimed that their loved ones took their lives after Mildred and his group humiliated them online, with the police doing nothing even after reporting.

According to former admin Jackie Polo, at least five known women have committed suicide, due to cyber-bullying, while others are still struggling with depression and trauma.

Read: Standard Group Fires Correspondent For Receiving Ksh1,500 ‘Bribe’

In one case, a widower identified as Paul Mburu says that his wife, Millicent Wambui, was one of the victims of cyber-bullying until she took her life.

It is said that through Buyer-Beware, Ms Millicent was humiliated forcing her to seclude herself, and later taking her life.

“She got into a point where she had to visit her doctor time and again, and later she couldn’t hold it any more,” says the husband.

Another victim mentioned in the documentary is Brenda Waru, who was humiliated through the same page, Buyer-Beware.

She had even reported her case to the police through OB Number 2/13/5/2017 at Kabete Police Station, after her ex-boyfriend allegedly defiled her two-year-old daughter.

After failing to get action from the police, Ms Brenda turned to Buyer-Beware with a pseudo account (Danny Maone) to protect the child, hoping that she could get some help. Instead, Mildred dismissed her as a lier, openning the floodgates of humiliation from other members.

Read: Tale Of Agony As Police Manning Kongowea Market Shamelessly Extort Local Traders, Customers

“Mildred Atty Owiso is one person that claims that she is a criminologist. And because a lot of people believe in her on Buyer-Beware, her word is law. So Mildred sad, because of her knowledge in criminology, she can actually tell that Danny Maone (Brenda Waru) was a liar. That is where the bullying began. And the bullying was horrendous,” says Jackie Polo, former admin of Buyer-Beware.

This was even after Brenda messaging Mildred and revealing her real identity, asking for help.

She jumped on to an oncoming car along Waiyaki Way.

Another lady from Kisumu, Elva Akinyi, died after she was bullied in the same group, according to the documentary.

Elva was a treasurer in a certain women’s group, and was accused of emmbezzling some money. The members posted her photo, which ended up on Buyer-Beware. In the group, she was exposed to onslaught.

Read: Kisumu County Residents Want DCI, EACC To Probe Corrupt Finance, Energy CECs

She became so depressed that she stopped eating, and within two weeks she became so numb that she could not do anything.

She eventually died in the hospital while her mother watched helplessly.

It is alleged that the group is used by certain powerful individuals and institutions to settle scores and cleanse names.

Mildred’s former partner Jackie agrees that at one time she (Mildred) would cook up stories on the platform to extort money from their business partners, and keep afloat.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu