NRG Presenter Mwalimu Rachel In Trouble With Netizens After Allegedly Assaulting Man For Hours

Netizens are demanding for justice on behalf of a man allegedly assaulted by NRG Radio presenter Mwalimu Rachel.

According to Martin Mbugua, the victim, the radio queen abused him alongside four men who posed as police officers attached to Kilimani Police Station.

Speaking to SDE, Mbugua said he was beaten up after a member of the Sailors group failed to show up for a commercial shoot.

“On Thursday 16 January, I received a call from Peter. We were raised together at the Streetnizers Ministries Transformation Centre,” he said, adding that he and Miracle Baby had not seen each other in a long time.

They apparently spent the night at Miracle Baby’s grandma’s home before leaving for a burial on Friday last week.

It was after the burial that the drama unfolded as he, Mbugua, dropped off the gengetone artist.

“Later, we went to drop off Peter in Kinoo and that’s when we found Mwalimu Rachel waiting for us with some guys. She came directly to me and started slapping me before calling on the other guys to join in on the beating. One of them who was heavily built meted out the worst beating.”

Mbugua also accused Rachel of spitting on him as the others rained blows on him.

The assault continued for close to three hours, Mbugua said, noting that at some point the NRG presenter pulled his manhood and yanked his dreadlocks.

He also claims to have been tied up and locked in the boot of the car he and Miracle Baby had been using.

It is then Rachel threatened to pull shoot him as Embakasi East MP Babu Owino had done to Dj Evolve.

Mbugua then left for his home in Ruaka. He has since reported the matter at Kinoo Police Post under OB Number 12/18/1/2020.

Kahawa Tungu understands that Mwalim Rachel has been summoned by the police.

Here are some of the comments from KoT:

Mwalimu Rachel & her 'Babe' Beat up Miracle Baby's Friend, Pulled his balls, Spit on him, tied him with a wire in the boot of his car , pulled off Two of his dreadlocks, took his wallet and phone and you were all thinking I was lying about Her behavior? #JailMwalimuRachel — BRAVIN YURI (@BravinYuri) January 24, 2020

My lovelies! Women CANNOT continue to get away with violent and uncouth behavior in the name of feminism or any other thing. Let the pseudo-equality you seek cut across all issues, including punishment and backlash for abuse! #JailMwalimuRachel — zionpearl (@zionpearl) January 25, 2020

I think a court order should be given to barr her from being anywhere near a male species she is clearly a big threat#JailMwalimuRachel#MensConference2020 pic.twitter.com/tFacXAFEWS — J.O.S.A.Y.A (@josayamusic) January 25, 2020

