Murkomen Has Change Of Heart, In Support Of Referendum

Elgeyo Marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen is in support of a referendum.

Addressing the public in Mombasa where leaders held the 3rd Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) meeting, the Senate majority leader said Kenyans should choose leaders of their choice.

Murkomen made the remarks after Mombasa governor Ali Hassan Joho kept on probing for an answer.

“We must have a referendum so that Kenyans get the leaders they want,” he said.

He also mentioned that BBI will aid in bringing to an end the “us versus than culture” hence one nation.

“It’s the first time in history for politicians to sit on one dias and have a common stand,” Murkomen said, adding,”It is no longer about us verses them, we are united. We’ve all agreed that referendum is a must.”

Accompanying him to the event held at the Mama Ngina Waterfront was Moses Kuria, Ali Mohamed and Aisha Jumwa.

There was a spectacle as the Deputy President William Ruto allied leaders made their way on to the dias.

Nyali MP was in a scuffle with Sina East MP Junet Mohammed who tried to have him vacate his seat.

Ali also known as Moha Jichopevu, sat on a seat reserved for a governor.

Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir and Joho calmed the situation.

Moses Kuria also fought to keep his seat as orderlies tried to take it away.

Siaya senator James Orengo has called for a referendum as early as July.

