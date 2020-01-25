Music Producer Magix Enga Narrowly Escapes Death In Thika Road Accident

Kenyan music producer popularly known as Magix Enga narrowly escaped death after his vehicle was involved in an accident along Thika Road.

The accident apparently took place at midnight, on Friday, January 25 leaving his two seater Mazda MX-5 badly wrecked.

According to reports, he is yet to make a statement about the crash, although he confirmed the incident by posting a video of the wreckage on Twitter.

Just in: @magix_enga had a lucky escape after he was involved in a road accident that left his two seater Mazda MX-5 a mangled wreck.The accident occurred around midnight on Friday 20th January.He is yet to make any statements about the crash. @KenyanTraffic Thika Road Yawa pic.twitter.com/dRTp4klAR1 — Keitus (@KeitusPromo) January 25, 2020

The renowned music producer is not new to controversy, as in the recent past he has been caught up in industry beefs and stunts to promote his music despite being in the industry for years.

In an incident last year, Enga was caught up in a beef with Tanzanian artiste and singer Rajab Abdul Kahali aka Harmonize after accusing him of stealing his beat.

The song, titled “Uno” spurred controversy with the producer giving Harmonize a one week ultimatum to pull the song off You tube over right claims.

“Like nothing happened @harmonize_tz Gat some free beats for you bro… I’m giving you 1 week take down the song otherwise… Natoa mwenye let me put it in Swahili so that you can understand what I’m trying to say,” wrote Enga.

Enga alluded that the beats from the hit Uno were stolen from King Kaka’s Dundaing hence was taken without his approval.

However, Harmonize shut down the rumours and what followed next was a flex of muscles on who was the most superior in the music industry.

Enga however bowed to pressure and buried the beef stating that the unity of Est Africa music was bigger than everyone else.

“Growth of East African music is bigger than all of us. And for this reason, I have decided that I will release my copyright strike on Uno by Harmonize,” he wrote.

In another incident, Enga was accused of faking an arrest by the police to promote his music and stay relevant.

In a video that was circulated online, the super producer was captured in handcuffs under unclear circumstances, and although he claimed he was arrested, netizens were not having it.

“From @magix_empire @weza_music news Just [email protected]_enga has been arrested alongside music promoter Maurice. They are currently held at undisclosed location. We are working on getting more news as we get in touch with them,” the post read.

However, his die hard fans believed the details in the video and linked his arrest to the series of beefs he has been caught up in with people from the industry.

Some were quick to call for his release as efforts to disclose the location he was being held at began.

Producer Magix Enga pooling a publicity stunt will definitely make him more irrelevant. This came when he was shooting his new music duped 'murder'.

1. Police can't allow you drive your vehicle when arrested.

2. Harmonize song can't make him being arrested.#PlayKe.

Ujinga😤😤🤕 pic.twitter.com/eUvCT3bbXk — 𝑵𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒘𝒂 𝑰𝒔𝒂𝒂𝒄 (@NandwaI) December 4, 2019

It however emerged that he was just shooting a music video for another song, and the arrest was a publicity stunt.

