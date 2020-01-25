Gladys Shollei Claims Leaked Images Of Alleged Lover A Smear Campaign By Rivals

Uasin Gishu woman representative Gladys Boss Shollei claims a political rival is out to get her following the release of images believed to be of her alleged lover.

Speaking during a press conference held at Poa Place Resort, Eldoret, the former Judiciary chief registrar said she will not respond to her detractors but will instead focus her energy on serving her constituents.

“No amount of smear campaign will deter me from serving Kenyans and the great people of Uasin Gishu County. I thank God that I attended the walking on fire training, which trains me to stay focused and never look at the fire which can consume me. Therefore, I shall not be consumed,” she said.

Shollei further noted that the leaked images do not reflect on her integrity neither do they “reveal improper conduct on my part.”

“I will, however, never respond to them, or do the same to them because I was never raised to be an evil person. I have seen that they are making good of those threats,” she continued.

She also said, “Today, I continued with my work as a legislator. I appeared on Citizen TV and KTN, where I spoke about the issues that bother my people, including [low] maize prices, unemployment, [low] milk prices and the health problems facing Kenyans.

“That, I shall remain focused doing. I shall remain true to what I am supposed to be doing. You will never hear me commenting on this issue again. I do not want it to take my focus from the work that I am supposed to be doing. This is not the first challenge I am facing in my life, and it is probably not the last. I remain undeterred. I remain focused. God bless you. Thank you.”

The internet was on Friday afternoon awash with images of the lawmaker and a man believed to be her ex husband Sam Shollei’s replacement.

Gladys and Sam had their union dissolved a few weeks ago citing “desertion and irretrievable breakdown of their relationship.”

The two moved on with the former Standard Group managing director marrying Faith Ronoh on January 10, 2020.

Many on social media questioned the pace at which the parties moved on with new partners. Others did however congratulate Gladys for finding happiness in another person.

