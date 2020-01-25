Foul Start Shujaa In Hamilton Sevens As England Rally To Beat Them

Shujaa let go a first lead to fall 24-19 to England in their opening group match in the Hamilton Sevens, New Zealand.

Kenya had bright start and were 12-19 at the breather, but England came back strong in the second half – managing to recover and win the match.

Shujaa were hard done by many errors.

The game marked Collins Injera’s 80th tournament in the World Rugby Sevens series.

Shujaa next face Japan at 8.08am Saturday before locking horns with rivals South Africa on Sunday in the final group outing.

