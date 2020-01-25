Eliud Kipchoge Named Sports Personality of The Year At SOYA Awards

Marathon great Eliud Kipchoge was last crowned the overall Sports Personality of The Year at the annual SOYA Awards in Mombasa.
Kipchoge shrugged off competition from fellow athletes world 3000m steeplechase champion Conseslus Kipruto, world 1500m champion Timothy Cheruiyot, world half marathon record holder Geoffrey Kamworor and Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga.
Kipchoge was once again the man to beat following his massive exploits in 2019 that saw him successfully defend his London Marathon title in a course record of 2:02:37, bagging his fourth title at the English capital in April.
The 34 year old would however deliver the greatest sporting of the year when he raced against time to become the first human to complete a marathon race in under two hours, when he ran a brainstorming 1:59:40 at the INEOS challenge held October in Vienna.
On her part Obirri overcame a competitive field to win the Female Athlete of the Year award.
In what was a tight race for the gong, Obiri had to trounce world 3000m steeplechase record holder Beatrice Chepkoech, world marathon champion Ruth Chepngetich as well as world marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei.
Obiri started the season with a bang, winning the elusive World Cross Country title in Aarhus, Denmark and also helping Kenya to bag silver in the team competition.
The 2016 Olympic silver medallist closed the season with a gold medal after retaining her 5000m at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, setting a new Championship Record time of 14:26.72 to lead compatriot Margaret Chelimo to a 1-2 finish.
The event was graced by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed, the new Sports Principal Secretary Joe Okudo and Mombasa County Deputy Governor.
Overall Sports Personality of the Year
Eliud Kipchoge
Sportsman of The Year
Eliud Kipchoge
Sportswoman of the year
Hellen Obiri
Sportsman living with a disability
Samuel Mushai
Sportswoman living with a disability
Catherine Nyaga
Most Promising boy
Geoffrey Okwatch
Most Promising girl
Jentrix Shikangwa
Federation of the year
Kenya Special Olympics
Team of the Year Men
KCB Rugby Club
Team of The Year Women
Malkia Strikers
Coach of the Year
Paul Bitok
School Coach of the year
Justine Kigwari
School team of the year-boys
Kakamega High School
School team of the year-girls
Kwanthanze High School
Community Hero
Johanna Omollo
Hall of Fame inductees
Dorcas Ndasaba
Mohammoud Abbas
