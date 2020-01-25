Eliud Kipchoge Named Sports Personality of The Year At SOYA Awards

Marathon great Eliud Kipchoge was last crowned the overall Sports Personality of The Year at the annual SOYA Awards in Mombasa.

Kipchoge shrugged off competition from fellow athletes world 3000m steeplechase champion Conseslus Kipruto, world 1500m champion Timothy Cheruiyot, world half marathon record holder Geoffrey Kamworor and Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga.

Kipchoge was once again the man to beat following his massive exploits in 2019 that saw him successfully defend his London Marathon title in a course record of 2:02:37, bagging his fourth title at the English capital in April.

The 34 year old would however deliver the greatest sporting of the year when he raced against time to become the first human to complete a marathon race in under two hours, when he ran a brainstorming 1:59:40 at the INEOS challenge held October in Vienna.

On her part Obirri overcame a competitive field to win the Female Athlete of the Year award.

In what was a tight race for the gong, Obiri had to trounce world 3000m steeplechase record holder Beatrice Chepkoech, world marathon champion Ruth Chepngetich as well as world marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei.

Obiri started the season with a bang, winning the elusive World Cross Country title in Aarhus, Denmark and also helping Kenya to bag silver in the team competition.

The 2016 Olympic silver medallist closed the season with a gold medal after retaining her 5000m at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, setting a new Championship Record time of 14:26.72 to lead compatriot Margaret Chelimo to a 1-2 finish.

The event was graced by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed, the new Sports Principal Secretary Joe Okudo and Mombasa County Deputy Governor.

Overall Sports Personality of the Year

Eliud Kipchoge

Sportsman of The Year

Eliud Kipchoge

Sportswoman of the year

Hellen Obiri

Sportsman living with a disability

Samuel Mushai

Sportswoman living with a disability

Catherine Nyaga

Most Promising boy

Geoffrey Okwatch

Most Promising girl

Jentrix Shikangwa

Federation of the year

Kenya Special Olympics

Team of the Year Men

KCB Rugby Club

Team of The Year Women

Malkia Strikers

Coach of the Year

Paul Bitok

School Coach of the year

Justine Kigwari

School team of the year-boys

Kakamega High School

School team of the year-girls

Kwanthanze High School

Community Hero

Johanna Omollo

Hall of Fame inductees

Dorcas Ndasaba

Mohammoud Abbas

