BBI In Mombasa: Crowd Attempts To Block Murkomen, Kuria, Jumwa From VIP Dais

The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) consultative meeting in Mombasa started on a wrong note with scuffles witnessed in different incidences.

Politicians allied to the Deputy President William Ruto were blocked by the crowd from accessing the Park and sitting at the VIP section on the dais which resulted to a commotion.

According to reports, the Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen, Gatundu South Member of Parliament (MP) Moses Kuria and Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa tried to make their way into the park but the crowd did not have it.

They were booed and together with their security restrained from accessing the VIP section.

It took the efforts of Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho to intervene before they were allowed in.

In another incident, Nyali MP Mohamed Ali was said to have been involved in scuffle with Suna East MP Junet Mohamed over alleged sitting arrangement.

Among the leaders in attendance were Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula, Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, Moses Kuria, Kipchumba Murkomen, Raila Odinga among others.

The planners of the BBI consultative meeting yesterday, January 24 announced a change of venue from Tononoka Grounds to Mama Ngina Waterfront.

This was communicated by Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga during an event hosted by Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho for the Coastal Region BBI Delegates Forum at Wild Waters.

The logic behind the change of venue according to the leaders was that Mama Ngina Waterfront, which hosted last year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations, had a bigger capacity that will accommodate the huge crowd expected to attend the function.

Earlier, drama had been witnessed after rowdy youth disrupted a press conference by DP Ruto’s allies; Aisha Jumwa and Mohamed Ali.

Ali alluded that the drama was as a result of a section of leaders including Governor Joho who allegedly paid goons to assault Jumwa.

“She has the right like any person to speak her mind, you can’t assault a woman leader for voicing her concerns, ” said Ali.

On Tuesday, Senate majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen led a section of the DP’s allies to declare that they would attend the rallies and if possible take charge in some functions.

“We are opposed to the use of public funds in the organized BBI rallies unless appropriated by Parliament or county assemblies. Our participation and organisation of BBI rallies shall be through personal contributions,” Murkomen said in his statement.

They have however kept true to their words as they made their entrance to their podium earlier on despite the commotion that ensued.

