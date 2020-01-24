in SPORTS

Kenyan Forward Wilkins Ochieng Joins Belgian Top Side Club Brugge

Kenyan Forward Wilkins Ochieng. [Courtesy]

Kenya U17 forward Wilkins Ochieng has penned two and a half year contract to join Belgian top-flight side Club Brugge.

The 16-year-old is a product of the club’s youth system.

His management J&S IFM tweeted that, “We are glad to be part of this beautiful moment.”

He scored a screamer against PSG in the UEFA Youth League last year.

Ochieng’ was part of the Kenya U17 national team but did not play.

Bonface Osano

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

