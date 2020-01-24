Kenyan Forward Wilkins Ochieng Joins Belgian Top Side Club Brugge

Kenya U17 forward Wilkins Ochieng has penned two and a half year contract to join Belgian top-flight side Club Brugge.

The 16-year-old is a product of the club’s youth system.

His management J&S IFM tweeted that, “We are glad to be part of this beautiful moment.”

We are glad to be part of this beautiful moment. Congratulations on signing your well deserved 2,5 year professional contract at @ClubBrugge , Wilkins Ochieng! 👏🏼🔝 pic.twitter.com/SxYhRGeHhX — J&S IFM (@JS_IFM) January 23, 2020

He scored a screamer against PSG in the UEFA Youth League last year.

16-year-old Kenyan/Belgium forward Wilkins Ochieng scored a screamer for Belgian side Club Brugge to help the U19 secure a 2:0 victory over PSG U19 in a UEFA Youth League tie. 📹 @ClubBrugge#WilkinsOchieng #Kenya #Belgium #CLUPSG #UYL #UCL pic.twitter.com/2DgoUmhDZx — Alfred Jones ⚽️🇰🇪 (@alfredjones254) October 23, 2019

Ochieng’ was part of the Kenya U17 national team but did not play.

