Rowdy Youth Disrupt Aisha Jumwa, Mohammed Ali’s Press Briefing On BBI [Video]

A section of Mombasa youth on Friday disrupted a press conference by Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa and local leaders.

The vocal lawmaker allied to Deputy President William Ruto was making her remarks on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) meeting scheduled for tomorrow at the Tononoka grounds when the rowdy youth armed with stones interrupted forcing journalists to scamper for safety.

The MP, who had just begun her remarks by saying there won’t be any showdown during the rallies, was taken aback following the invasion.

“Most of these stories are a creation of the media. All this I’m hearing about a showdown, there will be no showdown at the meeting,” said Jumwa.

After calm was restored, the MP stated that she won’t be intimidated by hired goons. The meeting was interrupted for the second time as the group maintained that the leaders must leave.

Nyali MP Mohamed Ali, who had just arrived at the function, castigated leaders behind the plot to assault Jumwa.

Ali claimed that the goons had been hired by Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho.

“She has the right like any person to speak her mind, you can’t assault a woman leader for voicing her concerns, ” said Ali.

Tension in Mombasa ahead of BBI rally tomorrow as goons pelt MP's Aisha Jumwa & Mohammed Ali with stones as they addressed journalists pic.twitter.com/pNEUkY6Nf8 — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) January 24, 2020

He stated that the leaders won’t be cowed and will attend the BBI meeting tomorrow.

The meeting has been organised by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

Jumwa and Ali are among leaders in Jubilee’s Tanga Tanga faction that changed tune on boycotting BBI rallies countrywide.

On Tuesday, Senate majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen led a section of the DP’s allies to declare that they would attend the rallies and if possible take charge in some functions.

The leaders said they are not opposed to BBI but the use of state resources to fund the rallies.

“We are opposed to the use of public funds in the organized BBI rallies unless appropriated by Parliament or county assemblies. Our participation and organisation of BBI rallies shall be through personal contributions,” Murkomen said in his statement.

