Harambee Starlets Midfielder Qorazon Aquino Lands Move To Portuguese Top-flight Side Atletico Ouriense

Harambee Starlets midfielder Qorazon Aquino left the country this morning to complete a transfer to Portuguese top-flight side Atletico Ouriense.

Aquino, 21, joins Atletico Iuriense from Gaspo Youth FC player in the Kenya Women Premier League.

She is poised to fulfil her dream of playing professionally in Europe after failed trials in Sweden in 2018.

“It has been one of my dreams to play in Europe. I tried out in Sweden, but I wasn’t successful. The joy about this deal is that I have not had to go through the trials’ hustle again. It is a done deal. I can’t wait to join my new teammates, it’s going to be an amazing experience,” she told the Standard.

Aquino was a core part of the Starlets team that came close to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualification – losing to Zambia in the penultimate stage, and won the 2019 Cecafa Women Championship in Uganda.

She holds that the good run has opened doors for them and is partly why many of her teammates are making moves abroad.

“Honestly speaking, I’m not surprised with how we are suddenly attracting interest from European clubs. Definitely, I expected last year’s impressive performance to open doors for us to go abroad. This is just but a start of good things to come.

“With all these great moves to competitive league, we expect to have a great impact on our national team’s performance. It’s a historical move for me because I will be the first Kenyan to play in the Portuguese top tier.”

Eldoret Falcons duo of goalkeeper Annette Kundu and defender Ruth Ingotsi recently signed three year deals with Cyprus outfit Lakatamia FC.

Diminutive Thika Queens forward Mwanalima Adam is set to travel to Sweden for trials at Club Djurgardens IF, while Vihiga Queens midfielder Cynthia Shilwatso has been offered a three year deal by Spanish top tier side EDF Logrono.

