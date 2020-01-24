Murkomen Claims He Has Been Threatened Ahead Of BBI Rally In Mombasa

Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen has claimed that he been threatened with dire consequences should he attend the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rallies in Mombasa scheduled for tomorrow, January 25.

In a tweet on Friday, the Elgeyo Marakwet senator claims that he has been warned of imminent humiliation if he graces the function.

According to Murkomen, the people behind the plot intend to deny him a seat and opportunity to address the public.

“If I am allowed to talk I shall be heckled, ” said Murkomen.

Despite the threats, the vocal senator says, he won’t be cowed.

“If that’s what it takes to unite this country so be it&I am ready to absorb. Tukutane Mombasa, ” he added.

Murkomen, one of the closest allies of DP William Ruto, on Tuesday changed tune on boycotting BBI rallies.

In a statement, Murkomen led a section of Jubilee lawmakers allied to DP Ruto, to declare that they would attend the rallies scheduled countrywide and if possible take charge in some functions.

“We are opposed to the use of public funds in the organized BBI rallies unless appropriated by Parliament or county assemblies. Our participation and organisation of BBI rallies shall be through personal contributions,” Murkomen said in his statement.

The leaders, who support DP Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid, had indicated that Raila and his team had hijacked BBI to drum up support for the next elections.

Recently, the DP also accused Raila and his allies of using state resources to finance the rallies that had turned political.

Yesterday, the DP took issue with a statement Odinga and his allies welcoming the Tanga Tanga wing to BBI rallies.

Speaking in Embakasi on Thursday the DP lashed out at the leaders saying nobody needs any permission to attend BBI meetings.

Raila had welcomed DP Ruto and his allies to the BBI meeting in Mombasa but indicated that it will be unfortunate if the change of heart is meant to sabotage President Uhuru Kenyatta’s pet project.

