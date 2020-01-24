Moses Kuria Charged With Assault, Causing Bodily Harm

Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has been charged with assault and causing bodily harm.

Kuria is accused of assaulting Joyce Wanja at Royal Media studios on December 8.

Appearing at Milimani law Courts, Kuria pleaded not guilty to the charges and was freed on Ksh50,000 bond with an alternative cash bail of Ksh20,000.

The case will be mentioned on February 8.

The MP appeared in court last week but did not take plea after his lawyers John Khaminwa and Harun Ndubi contested the validity of the charge sheet and its particulars.

The court heard that Kuria received threats from Kilimani Division OCPD . According to the suspect, the police boss said, “It is now between you and me”.

The legislator demanded that the OCPD be questioned on his conduct and that of his officers at the Kilimani Police Station.

Plea taking was postponed to allow the court to probe the authenticity of the charge sheet.

Kuria was arrested on Friday, January 10 after a video of Wanja crying for justice went viral on social media.

The vocal lawmaker was detained at Kilimani Police station for over 24 hours after police ignored court order directing his release.

Drama was also witnessed at Kilimani Police station as his colleagues in parliament and friends camped outside the station demanding for his immediate release. Police lobbed tear gas to disperse the leaders who were addressing the media.

The lawmakers allied to Jubilee’s Tanga Tanga faction, led by Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Alice Wahome (Kandara) and Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu) linked Kuria’s woes to his support for Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential ambitions.

After his release on a Saturday night, Kuria also decried state harassment but stated that he will not be cowed.

