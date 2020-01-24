Meet Man Responsible For Gladys Shollei’s Divorce From Sam Shollei (Photos)

Uasin Gishu woman representative Gladys Boss Shollei has been a free woman for a couple of days now after Chief Magistrate PN Gesora dissolved her marriage with Sam Shollei.

“It is my considered view it’s highly unlikely that they will get back together and perform spousal duties as envisaged by law and vows they took when they got married. It is only fair that their relationship be terminated and parties allowed to move on with their lives. I allow the petition and order the marriage be dissolved forthwith,” Gesora said.

The once power couple have traded accusations with the lawyer turned politician telling the court that her now ex husband had developed erratic behaviors and posed a threat to her and their 10 year old son.

But according to the Nairobian, Sam who once served as Standard Group’s Managing Director had been separated from his then wife of 25 years since 2016.

According to sources quoted by the publications, the Uasin Gishu MP had been drinking heavily and at some point Sam walked into their matrimonial home to find a strange man in their bed.

It was also said that when Gladys lost her job at the Judiciary, Sam provided for her and went as far as giving her an allowance every month. He also allegedly pumped millions of shillings into her campaign.

While Sam has openly remarried a woman who he apparently worked with at Standard, Faith Ronoh, Gladys has kept her private life private.

Kahawa Tungu does however have in its possession images of the man believed to be Gladys’s new lover.

The white man who appears like he is well in his 50s has been vacationing with the politician and are in a couple of frames in matching outfits.

Sam also had his koito’ (traditional engagement ceremony) on Friday, January 10, 2020 where his and Ronoh’s close friends and family were present.

It has also been said that the battle for division of property is yet to begin.

Earlier reports did however indicate that Gladys was allowed to keep the Kitisuru Estate home and the matrimonial farm in Uasin Gishu.

