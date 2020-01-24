Kenyans Warned Of Possible Flash Floods As Rains Set To Intensify

Nairobi and parts of the country will receive heavy rains over the weekend and part of next week, the meteorological department has said.

For instance today (Friday) in Nairobi, South Western Kenya, and Central, heavy rainfall of more than 20mm is expected.

“It is expected to intensify to more than 30mm in 24hrs from Saturday 25th to Monday 27th January over Nairobi, Coast, Southeast, Central, Western and parts of northeastern regions,” read a statement from the department.

On January 28 and 29, Western and Central Rift regions are expected to receive more than 40mm of rainfall.

The coverage and intensity are expected to lower over the South Eastern, North Eastern and the Coast from January 28.

The rainfall is expected to subside from January 30 in most parts of the country.

All the 47 counties are listed as areas of concern with Kenyans being told to be on the lookout for potential flash floods.

⚠️HEAVY RAIN ALERT🌧️⛈️ From 23rd January, 2020 5pm to 30th January, 2020 6pm Take the necessary precaution pic.twitter.com/EQtRgZrxKo — Kenya Met Department (@MeteoKenya) January 23, 2020

