DPP Seeks To Prefer Murder Charges Against Lawyer Assa Nyakundi As Defense Team Is Accused Of Delaying Case

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on Friday sought to terminate manslaughter charges against lawyer Assa Nyakundi.

Instead the DPP through prosecutors Alex Muteti and Wangui Gichuhi has directed that the lawyer be charged with the murder of his son, Joseph Bogonko.

DPP through SADPP Alex Muteti & Wangui Gichuhi submitted to Kiambu Senior Principal Magistrate Teresia Nyangena that the new evidence would warrant murder charges against Nyakundi at the High Court. Court will on 26.3.2020 rule on this application. pic.twitter.com/nO9N6VLzZo — ODPP_KE (@ODPP_KE) January 24, 2020

On Thursday, the defense team was accused of delaying the matter hence tarnishing the name of the Judiciary.

Representing Nyakundi in court yesterday was lawyer Harun Ndumbi who sought to adjourn the matter because lead counsel John Khaminwa was unavailable.

Kiambu Principal Magistrate Teresiah Nyangena then ordered Ndumbi to carry on with the submissions.

“You cannot be making adjournments, you have to proceed,” she ordered.

Nyakundi was on April 26, 2019 charged with manslaughter after he allegedly shot his son on March 17, 2019 in Nairobi.

The DPP then sought to review the charge, noting that it was lenient.

Nyang’ena released him on a Sh1 million bond or Sh300,000 bail, pending determination of case.

