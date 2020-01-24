in NEWS

DPP Seeks To Prefer Murder Charges Against Lawyer Assa Nyakundi As Defense Team Is Accused Of Delaying Case

Assa Nyakundi is said to have shot his son in March 2019

570 Views

assa nyakundi
Lawyer Assa Nyakundi in the dock. [Courtesy]

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on Friday sought to terminate manslaughter charges against lawyer Assa Nyakundi.

Instead the DPP through prosecutors Alex Muteti and Wangui Gichuhi has directed that the lawyer be charged with the murder of his son, Joseph Bogonko.

On Thursday, the defense team was accused of delaying the matter hence tarnishing the name of the Judiciary.

Representing Nyakundi in court yesterday was lawyer Harun Ndumbi who sought to adjourn the matter because lead counsel John Khaminwa was unavailable.

Kiambu Principal Magistrate Teresiah Nyangena then ordered Ndumbi to carry on with the submissions.

Read: Couples In Failed Marriages Free To Divorce Before End Of 3-year Compulsory Period

“You cannot be making adjournments, you have to proceed,” she ordered.

Nyakundi was on April 26, 2019 charged with manslaughter after he allegedly shot his son on March 17, 2019 in Nairobi.

The DPP then sought to review the charge, noting that it was lenient.

Nyang’ena released him on a Sh1 million bond or Sh300,000 bail, pending determination of case.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Eva Nyambura

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

qorazon aquino

Harambee Starlets Midfielder Qorazon Aquino Lands Move To Portuguese Top-flight Side Atletico Ouriense
wilkins ochieng

Kenyan Forward Wilkins Ochieng Joins Belgian Top Side Club Brugge