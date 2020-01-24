Tanzanian Heartthrob Ben Pol Tells How He Met Fiancee Anerlisa Muigai

Keroche heiress Anerlisa Muigai has dated publicly for the past couple of years but nothing compares to her most recent relationship with Tanzania’s Ben Pol.

The lovebirds have been together now for close to three years and are soon going to walk down the aisle.

What people do not know is how exactly Ben and Anerlisa who are always on some lovey dovey mood on social media especially, met.

According to the Ebenezer crooner, he met the Nero Company executive while on a trip to Kenya sometime in 2018. It was during a press conference that he got to talking to Anerlisa and at some point they exchanged contacts.

Ben Pol further averred that he did not know who the business executive was but she on the other hand, recognized him.

“Mimi na Anerlisa tulikutana mwaka 2018 mwanzoni! Nilikuwa Kenya kikazi tukakutana kwenye Press Conference iliyoandaliwa na rafiki yake! Wakati huo sikuwa namfahamu wala kujia anafanya nini lakini yeye alikuwa ananijua! Tukaongea na tukabadilishana namba na mengine yakafuata. Mwanzo sikuwa na nia ya kimahusiano kwake, nilikuwa navutiwa na vibe lake kwenye stories,”the hitmaker said.

Speaking to Clouds FM, Ben, a father of one also stated that he has paid dowry for the beauty but declined to mention just how much it cost.

“Mimi na Anerlisa tuna mipango mingi mbeleni, nishamlipia hadi Mahari lakini sidhani kama nitakuwa sahihi nikitaja ni mahari kiasi gani nimelipa kwao! Tumefanya taratibo zote za kimila nyumbani kwao tumeshakamilisha kila kitu kilichobaki ni zile taratibu za kizungu tu,” he added.

Two weeks ago, Anerlisa celebrated her 32nd birthday with pomp, colour and love.

