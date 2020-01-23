Tusker FC Striker Timothy Otieno Bags Kenyan Premier League Player of The Month Award

Tusker FC forward Timothy Otieno has been crowned the Kenyan Premier League player of the month for November.

Otieno, who banged in five goals during the period, brushed aside Ulinzi Stars’ Oscar Wamalwa and Brian Nyakan of Sofapaka to land the gong.

The Harambee Stars international netted against KCB, Western Stima, Posta Rangers and a brace against Nzoia Sugar.

“I knew the award was not far off because of the kind of run the team has had and credit to my teammates for helping me get this recognition,” said Otieno.

He became just the third player to win the accolade twice.

The former Gor Mahia and Posta Rangers player has so far scored nine goals, three shy of leading league top scorer Mark Makwatta of Leopards.

