SafeBoda Unveils New Lower Pricing for Customers in Nairobi

SafeBoda a bike hailing company founded in Uganda in 2015, has announced a new pricing structure for commuters in Nairobi.

Through an announcement, the company has said that they are slashing prices by as much as 40 per cent in Nairobi to allow commuters to ride on their “safer” means than those offered elsewhere.

With research showing that commuters in Nairobi typically spend up to five hours a day or more, in traffic, productivity might be hampered and the quality of life greatly reduced.

SafeBoda says that it is focusing on making life less stressful by safely reducing commute time in the cities it operates in. SafeBoda is currently available in Kampala, Lagos and Nigeria.

How SafeBoda works;

SafeBoda registers riders and makes sure that they are qualified drivers with requisite motor insurance covering passengers and their cargo.

They are trained on road safety

Riders and passengers get a clean helmet AND a fresh hairnet for extra protection.

Passengers also get a bright orange reflective vest for extra visibility.

Cost of rides starts from Ksh 60 and depends on the distance covered.

You can download the SafeBoda app HERE.

SafeBoda has also indicated that it has an active community of over 3,000 drivers in Nairobi alone and expected expansion to other cities in Kenya and the region.

SafeBoda drivers receive:

Insurance & medical cover

Customised reflectors

2 very high-quality helmets each with a unique number for easy follow up

Eye testing

Mechanical support

First aid & realtime driver support

Phone & motorbike loans

SafeBoda was founded by Alastair Sussock and Ugandan Ricky Rapa Thompson.

