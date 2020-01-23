Under Fire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer To Stay As Man United Board Rallies Behind The Manager

Manchester United have no plans to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, despite their manager overseeing the club’s the worst points tally after 24 games since the 1988-89 season, according to Sky Sports.

United could have moved to within three points of the top four with a victory against Sean Dyche’s side on Wednesday, but Chris Wood (39) and a thumping strike from Jay Rodriguez (56) dented Solskjaer’s team’s ambitions of moving into the Champions League spots.

After suffering his 12th top-flight defeat as United’s permanent manager, Solskjaer assumed responsibility for the result and confirmed the club is looking to strengthen its first-team squad with new additions, in order to take the burden off fatigued young players.

Since the 46-year-old took over from Jose Mourinho in the United dugout in March 2019, the former forward has won 19 games, drawn 11 and lost 15 games in all competitions.

United have also dropped 18 points in their last 12 games, and have 11 fewer points than they did after 24 matches last season, which is an indication the club have moved backwards rather than forwards in the league under the Norweigan.

Solskjaer took responsibility for United’s performance in their 2-0 defeat against Burnley at Old Trafford.

The United boss has eight days remaining in the January transfer window to find replacements for Paul Pogba (ankle) and Marcus Rashford (back) who are both sidelined through injury, with the former missing 29 matches so far this season.

Criticism was leveled at the club’s hierarchy and recruitment policy from Gary Neville following the 2-0 defeat to runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool at Anfield, stating the club are “five or six” signings short of competing for the title.

United’s form and injury woes for Solskjaer have been compounded by ongoing issues with Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola, who exclusively told Sky Sports News this week the club has failed to match the midfielder’s ambition since he came back to Old Trafford from Juventus four years ago.

Solskjaer said he would speak to Pogba about his representative’s comments earlier this month when the super-agent said United were “a club out of touch with reality” which would even harm “Maradona, Pele and Maldini.”

