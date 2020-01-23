Sabotaging BBI Will Be Misguided, Unfortunate – Raila Sounds Warning To Ruto Allies

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader and AU High Representative on Infrastructure Raila Odinga has sent a sounding warning to leaders intending to sabotage the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) exercise that is scheduled country wide.

While addressing the media at Nairobi’s Radisson Blue Hotel, Odinga stated that it would be misguided and unfortunate for anyone trying to sabotage the exercise as it is the people’s and is meant for national cohesion.

Additionally, the former Prime Minister reiterated his past remarks insisting that he has never stated he wants to be the head of state come 2022.

“It will be misguided and unfortunate for anyone to thinks they can sabotage BBI exercise…This is a people’s exercise…I have never said I want to be President in 2022. That is how misguided some people are…they are not helpful at all in this initiative…”

Nyeri Senator Ephraim Maina was also present and stated that any idea meant to make Kenya more united would be welcomed as it is what the BBI entails.

This follows a consultative meeting held with leaders from the Mt Kenya region ahead of the BBI country wide tour scheduled for Central Kenya next month.

Among the leaders in attendance were Siaya Senator James Orengo, Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura, Murang’a Senator Irungu Kangata and Nyandarua Senator Mwangi Githiomi.

Odinga applauded the move by legislators allied to DP William Ruto for their interest to join the BBI forums indicating that they were welcomed.

“They have realized that BBI is not about 2022 politics but an initiative meant to unite the country,” he said.

Yesterday, pro-BBI legislators also lauded the move by Tanga tanga MPs to join the BBI meetings, although questions lingered over their sudden change of heart.

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja and Kieni MP Kanini Kega asked the senate majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen-led team to attend the meeting with no ill intention other than to build the nation and allow residents to air out their views on the same.

“We have to thank them for seeing the light and for choosing to join Kenyans in pursuit of peace in the country,” said Sakaja.

Hon. @SakajaJohnson, Hon. @kaninikega1, Hon. @Hon_FatumaGedi and I have today welcomed our colleagues from Tangatanga to Mombasa BBI meeting. We hope that they are coming with clean hands, and ready to join us in the hard task of building a more cohesive nation. #BBIInMombasa pic.twitter.com/S2ghTFpHL0 — Hon. Junet Mohamed, CBS (@JunetMohamed) January 22, 2020

This was after a declaration by tanga tanga team pledging support to the BBI, among them Murkomen, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa.

“After consultation as leaders, we have decided [that] in order to pursue the original spirit of the BBI irrespective of our concerns against the use of public resources in a process that has been blessed with full nationwide consensus, we will participate and where necessary take charge of these public rallies,” Murkomen announced.

