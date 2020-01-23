14 Passengers Feared Dead Following Tragic Accident Along Eldoret-Webuye Road

An accident along the Eldoret-Webuye road has apparently claimed 14 lives.

The horrid Wednesday evening incident involved a truck and a 14-seater North Rift Sacco matatu.

Witness accounts indicate that the truck driver lost control and collided head on with the matatu killing all the passengers including the driver.

Very Sad Tragic accident claims the lives of at least 4 people, several injured in an early morning incident involving a truck and 14-seater matatu at Turbo area along Eldoret-Webuye road..Please Drive carefully guys pic.twitter.com/VByP9OTsb2 — Sleek Whizz🦂 (@SleekWhizzKe) January 23, 2020

Three matatu passengers are said to have died on the spot while the driver succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

A Kenya Mpya bus was also involved in an accident along the busy Thika Super Highway. The bus is said to have rammed into a truck transporting bricks in Juja.

Passersby helped evacuate passengers trapped in the bus.

No casualties have been reported.

Kenya mpya drive tried to evade the quarry lorry which was coming on him but couldn't due to the service lane road curb. Drive was badly injured pic.twitter.com/pF9YxL7NTo — Dash (@Dash19593907) January 22, 2020

