14 Passengers Feared Dead Following Tragic Accident Along Eldoret-Webuye Road

eldoret webuye accident
A North Rift Sacco Matatu in Tragic Accident along Eldoret-Webuye Road. [Courtesy]

An accident along the Eldoret-Webuye road has apparently claimed 14 lives.

The horrid Wednesday evening incident involved a truck and a 14-seater North Rift Sacco matatu.

Witness accounts indicate that the truck driver lost control and collided head on with the matatu killing all the passengers including the driver.

Three matatu passengers are said to have died on the spot while the driver succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

A Kenya Mpya bus was also involved in an accident along the busy Thika Super Highway. The bus is said to have rammed into a truck transporting bricks in Juja.

Passersby helped evacuate passengers trapped in the bus.

No casualties have been reported.

Eva Nyambura

Eva Nyambura

