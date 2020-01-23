KDF Refute New York Times Story, Insist They Did Not Hide In Bush During Manda Attack

The Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) have refuted the story published by The New York Times indicating that they were behind the death of three Americans during the Manda Bay attack in Lamu.

The Kenya Military Spokesperson, Colonel Paul Njuguna rubbished the claims that the KDF hid in grass hence exposing the Americans to the attackers.

In an interview by Nation, Njuguna stated that the investigations on the attack are not yet concluded hence the truth can only be determined after finalization of the report.

“It is strange where the news report is coming from and why at this time when we are waiting for the investigations to be concluded. We can only have a correct and factual account of the happenings once the report is finalized,” the Colonel said.

This follows a publication by the New York Times yesterday, Wednesday, January 22, alluding that the KDF caused the death of the three Americans, with a part of the report accusing the staff at the bay of aiding the militia in orchestrating the raid.

The publication noted that while other American troops and support staff were confined in tents, less protection was left outside to battle the attackers hence making them easy target.

“Many of the local Kenyan forces, assigned to defend the base, hid in the grass while other American troops and support staff were corralled into tents, with little protection, to wait out the battle,” read the post in part.

It quoted further,“Investigators are looking at the possibility the attackers had help from Kenyan staff on the base. The performance of the Kenyan security forces during and after the battle frustrated American officials.”

Initially, the KDF had sent out a statement indicating that six Al Shabaab members had been killed.

However, the publication refuted this and indicated that the arrested turned out to be bystanders who were released afterwards.

Following the attack, a joint Board of Inquiry was formulated days after commanders from both the Kenya and US teams visited the scene of the attack.

The report from the inquiry board is yet to be established.

