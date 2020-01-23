Awcon 2020 Qualifiers – Harambee Starlets To Face Neighbors Tanzania

Kenya’s Harambee Starlets will face neighbors and rivals Tanzania in the first round of the 2020 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifiers.

The winner of the two legged encounter will face either DR Congo or Sao Tome is the final qualifying phase.

The first round matches are slated for 6th and 14th April, while the second round fixtures are booked for 1st and 9th June 2020.

The Harambee Starlets will be gunning for a return to the biennial continental tournament since 2016 in Cameroon.

Starlets missed the last edition in 2018 in Ghana after being controversially eliminated by Equatorial Guinea in the last hurdle.

