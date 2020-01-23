DPP Rubbishes Reports Claiming Suspect In “Mara Heist” Mary Walingo Reinstated

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has denied claims that ousted Masai Mara University Vice Chancellor Mary Walingo has been reinstated.

The DPP was responding to reports shared by a Twitter user Mwalimu Mutemi wa Kiama who alleged that the former VC was back to work pending conclusion of a graft case.

“Maasai Mara University Vice Chancellor Prof Mary Walingo reinstated after 4 months of state-led investigations that found no evidence of corruption allegations leveled against her. What does “DCI” stand for? Dry Cleaning Investigations?” he wrote.

But according to the DPP Ms Walingo’s file is still under review and reports by Kiama should be treated as “false and malicious.”

The investigative agency also noted that the claims are only aimed at derailing the investigative process and undermine the work of investigative and prosecution agencies.

“We urge the public to treat this information as false and malicious and aimed at interfering and diverting attention and undermining the work of investigative and prosecution agencies,” the DPP tweeted.

On September 1, 2019, a Citizen TV expose put on blast a Sh190 million heist that implicated Walingo, her driver Abdi Noor Hassan and the institution’s Finance Officer Anaclet Okumu.

The “Mara Heist” was exposed by whistle blowers led by Spencer Sankale, who was until August 2017 the institution’s Acting Finance Officer.

Walingo was following grilling by DCI officers sent on compulsory leave and later replaced by Prof Kitche Magak.

Prof Magak was supposed to hold forte for three months in an acting capacity.

