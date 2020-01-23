DPP Accuses Major Mugure’s Sister Of Tampering With Investigations In Murder Case

The Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) has accused the family of former military officer Peter Mugure of interfering with investigations in Mugure’s murder case.

The ex-soldier was early this year charged with murdering his estranged wife and two children.

State Counsel Peter Mailanyi told Justice Jairus Ngaah on Wednesday, during a pre-trial conference, that Mugure’s sister had visited the second suspect, Collins Pamba, on January 6, 2020, at G. K Prison in Kerugoya.

The lawyer told the court that during the visit, Mugure’s sister asked Pamba to recant his initial statement over the murder and say that the police coerced him to give the information.

Pamba, who is accused of being an accomplice in the murder, is said to have informed investigating officer identified as Corporal Mwaniki of the developments. The officer later recorded a statement with prison warders as proof that Mugure’s sister visited the suspect.

Read: Major Peter Mugure was In charge of Laikipia Airbase Security “When He Murdered” his Family

To prove that Mugure’s sister visited the prison, the state counsel told the court that he had records that showed Mr Mugure’s sister signed the prison’s register that day.

Justice Ngaah heard that following the alleged interference the prosecution was in a process of filing an application opposing Mugure’s release on bail on grounds that he will interfere with witnesses.

“If the suspect is released on bond, there is a high likelihood that he will interfere with the investigations, we have therefore decided to file a further affidavit to oppose his release and we, therefore, request for more time to do so,” Mailanyi said as he asked the court for more time to file the application.

Read Also: Autopsy Report Reveals How Peter Mugure’s Wife, Kids Were Murdered

At least 26 witnesses have been lined up to testify against Mugure, who is accused of murdering his family last year.

Mugure’s Wife, Syombua and his two children; Shanice Maua (10) and Prince Michael (5) were reported missing after paying Mugure a visit at Nanyuki Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) base, where he worked.

The bodies of the deceased were discovered on November 16 buried in a shallow grave at Thingithu Estate in Nanyuki, about three weeks after they were reported missing.

Read Also: Bodies of Army Major Peter Mugure’s Wife, Children Found

Syombua’s mother told police that the suspect had tried poisoning his family but failed.

An autopsy exam carried out on the bodies revealed that Syombua, 31, died of a head injury inflicted by a blunt object.

Her children were strangled to death.

The three were buried on Saturday, December 7, 2019, in Kyaithani village, Kitui.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu