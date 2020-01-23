DP Ruto Tears Into Raila Over Publicized “Permission” To Attend BBI Rallies

Deputy President William Ruto has taken issue with a recent statement by ODM leader Raila Odinga and his allies welcoming his Tanga Tanga wing to Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) consultative meeting in Mombasa.

Speaking in Embakasi on Thursday the DP lashed out at the leaders saying nobody needs any permission to attend the much-hyped rallies.

“Wewe ni nani unatoa ruhusa ya watu kwenda mkutani wa BBI? (Who are you to give permission on who should attend BBI meetings?), ” the DP posed.

DP @WilliamsRuto calls out leaders giving conditions on BBI forums; says conditions should not be set on a national unity agenda. pic.twitter.com/J9ncBhPDOb — CapitalFM Breaking News (@BreakingNewsKE) January 23, 2020

The remarks come just hours after Raila said lawmakers allied to the DP are free to attend the functions starting with the one that will be going down in Mombasa on Saturday, January 25.

The leaders, who support DP Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid, had indicated that Raila and his team had hijacked BBI to drum up support for the next elections.

Read: Sabotaging BBI Will Be Misguided, Unfortunate – Raila Sounds Warning To Ruto Allies

Led by Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen, the group, however, changed tune saying they would attend the rallies scheduled countrywide and if possible take charge in some functions.

“We are opposed to the use of public funds in the organized BBI rallies unless appropriated by Parliament or county assemblies. Our participation and organisation of BBI rallies shall be through personal contributions,” Murkomen said in his statement.

Recently, the DP also accused Raila and his allies of using state resources to finance the rallies that had turned political.

Read Also: ‘Missing’ MP Washiali Was Hiding In Kisumu After BBI Threats

But speaking after meeting leaders from the Mount Kenya region at Radisson Blue Hotel in Nairobi, ahead of the BBI rally in the central region, the former Prime Minister further said it will be unfortunate if the change of heart by Ruto’s allies is meant to sabotage President Uhuru Kenyatta’s pet project.

“It will be misguided and unfortunate for anyone to thinks they can sabotage BBI exercise…This is a people’s exercise…I have never said I want to be President in 2022. That is how misguided some people are…they are not helpful at all in this initiative, ” said Raila.

Read Also: Ruto Allies Warned Against Causing Chaos At BBI Forums

Early this week, Raila’s confidants led by Suna East MP Junet Mohamed also maintained that DP Ruto and his allies are welcomed to participate in BBI rallies on condition that they maintain decorum.

Junet was flanked by Nairobi County Senato Johnson Sakaja who said the leaders should not politicize BBI as it’s meant to benefit the common mwananchi.

“They should come with good moods; it is a happy thing. They should not come with any conditions, they are free to organize many more meetings,” Sakaja said.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu