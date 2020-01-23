Court Bars CS Magoha From Naming New Members Of UoN Council

A Nairobi court has barred Education CS Prof George Magoha from naming new members of the University of Nairobi (UoN) council.

High Court judge Justice Pauline Nyamweya issued the order after ousted council chairperson Prof Julia Ojiambo opposed a gazette notice dated January 17.

In the ruling, Justice Nyamweya said, “Pending interpartes hearing, the first respondent (Magoha) is restrained from effecting appointment of any person as chairperson and member of the Council of University of Nairobi.”

Other council members include; Flora Mtuweta, Mighulo Maghanga, Jocelyn Rarieya, Hassan Mohamud, Isaac Kiprop and Kariuki Muchemi.

Read:

Through their counsel, Fred Ngatia, Ojiambo argued that the council was appointed for a period of three years in a September 2018 gazette notice.

Their tenure, they said, was supposed to lapse on or about September 21, 2021.

The council members also noted that they learnt of their ouster via media reports, a move that has plunged the institution of higher learning into chaos.

On Wednesday, Magoha moved to court to challenge orders allowing Prof Stephen Kiama to take over as UoN vice chancellor despite revocation of appointment.

Read Also:

“It is, therefore, critical that the CS exercises supervisory powers over the university to ensure that Prof Mbeche continues to operate, pending proper substantive appointment of a VC or the determination of this suit,” Magoha said through his lawyer Evans Monari.

Prof Kiama was accused of deceiving the court by misrepresenting facts. The court also heard that the embattled scholar who has declined to vacate office was irregularly appointed as there was no consultation between the council and the ministry as is required under the Universities Act.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu