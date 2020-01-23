Attack Helicopters Commissioned As KDF Seeks To Modernize Operations

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has received six modernized attack helicopters, in a ceremony presided over by Chief of the Defence Forces General Samson Mwathethe.

In a tweet, KDF said the helicopters were purchased as part of the military modernization programme.

The attack helicopters are fixed with contemporary airborne and armament systems.

Chief of the Defence Forces General Samson Mwathethe presides over the commissioning of modern generation attack helicopters in Embakasi, Nairobi. The purchase of the helicopters fixed with contemporary airborne and armament systems is part of the KDF modernisation programme. pic.twitter.com/CJcr7OFNWT — Kenya Defence Forces (@kdfinfo) January 23, 2020

Kenya signed a Sh25 billion arms deal with Washington, which got the United States Congress approval in May 2017.

Six of the initial order of 12 MD 530F Cayuse Warrior scout and light-attack platforms were set to be delivered between April and August, 2019 but was postponed to December.

“Kenya will receive all six of the MD Helicopters Inc MD 530F Cayuse Warrior scout and light-attack platforms it ordered in 2018 by the end of this year, the manufacturer confirmed on September 13,” IHS Jane’s Defence Weekly said then.

In a statement, America’s Defence Security Co-operation Agency (DSCA) noted that the arms deal would help modernize Kenya’s “rotorcraft fleet in order to improve border security, undertake operations against” Al-Shabaab.

A report by the US Congressional Research Service, the United States has pumped Sh40.4 billion into the fight against the extremist group in the last decade.

In 2018, KDF received 12 Bastion Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC) to improve border surveillance.

