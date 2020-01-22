Ruto Allies Warned Against Causing Chaos At BBI Forums

Deputy President William Ruto allies have been warned against causing chaos at the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) forums following their declaration and interest to attend the consultative meetings.

While addressing the media on Wednesday, legislators in support of the BBI welcomed the Tanga tanga counterparts, however insisting that they should attend the forum with the aim of building the nation.

Led by Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed, Nairobi County Senator Johnson Sakaja and Kieni MP Kanini Kega, they reiterated that the meeting was open to every Kenyan in reference to the consultative meeting to be held in Mombasa over the weekend.

Junet, however, questioned the motive behind the change of tune stating that they had initially opposed the BBI and the sudden change was confusing Kenyans.

“Tunakaribisha wale wenzetu ambao roho mtakatifu ameingia kwa roho zao, wanakaribshwa kwa roho safi lakini mkuje na adabu. The hypocrisy of planning parallel meetings yet still attending BBI meetings is what we are tired of,” said Junet.

Hon. @SakajaJohnson, Hon. @kaninikega1, Hon. @Hon_FatumaGedi and I have today welcomed our colleagues from Tangatanga to Mombasa BBI meeting. We hope that they are coming with clean hands, and ready to join us in the hard task of building a more cohesive nation. #BBIInMombasa pic.twitter.com/S2ghTFpHL0 — Hon. Junet Mohamed, CBS (@JunetMohamed) January 22, 2020

He added, “You cannot keep saying one thing today and you say a different thing tomorrow. Its really confusing Kenyans.”

Sakaja on his part indicated that the BBI was both a Jubilee and ODM affair considering the Jubilee party leader President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga came together through the handshake.

Additionally, the Nairobi senator cautioned those legislators abusing the president indicating that he should be respected, and those who want to attend the forums should do so with no conditions.

“We have to thank them for seeing the light and for choosing to join Kenyans in pursuit of peace in the country,” Sakaja said.

According to Kanini Kega, the BBI forum’s sole agenda is to allow Mombasa residents air their views in regards to the BBI and not for politicking.

Kega stated that the BBI meetings had been scheduled countrywide for Kenyans to air their views.

“Hii mambo si ya siasa. Sana sana ni kusikiza wananchi vile ambavyo wanasema.Kama hao watu kutoka mringo mwingine wamesema watakuja Mombasa, kujeni msikize lakini usikuje na masharti” Kanini said.

This loosely translates to; “The BBI forum is not about politics but an opportunity for Mombasa people to take part in airing their views. Other groups intending to attend the forums should do so without initiating their conditions.”

This follows a declaration by a section of Tanga tanga legislators yesterday, January 21, 2020 after suddenly changing tune and pledging to join the BBI consultative meeting.

Speaking at the Nairobi’s Serena Hotel, Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika, Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa among others indicated that they were ready to draw support for the initiative.

“After consultation as leaders, we have decided [that] in order to pursue the original spirit of the BBI irrespective of our concerns against the use of public resources in a process that has been blessed with full nationwide consensus, we will participate and where necessary take charge of these public rallies,” Murkomen announced.

However, the team gave out conditions that they expected to be met, including being allowed to participate and contribute as well as organizing rallies across the country to compliment the already scheduled ones.

This was however met with mixed reactions, with speculations that it was aimed to cause chaos and disrupt the main agenda of the initiative.

