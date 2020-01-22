Stalemate At UoN Continues As Prof Mbeche Declines To Hand Over Keys To VC’s Office

The stalemate continues at the University of Nairobi (UoN) with embattled Prof Stephen Kiama and Prof Isaac Mbeche flex muscles.

This follows a directive by the Employment and Labour Relations Court suspending the decision that revoked Prof Kiama’s appointment as the UoN Vice Chancellor.

Judge Maureen Onyango also blocked Prof Issac Mbeche from taking over as the varsity’s acting VC.

Following the court order, Kiama sent Mbeche on his annual leave effective immediately.

In the gazette notice, Kiama appointed Madara Ogot as the acting Deputy Vice Chancellor after sending Mbeche on leave.

“Following the request by Prof Isaac Meroka Mbeche, the deputy Vice Chancellor finance and development to proceed on annual leave with effect from Monday, January 6, and the same having been granted, Prof Madara Ogot, the deputy Vice Chancellor was appointed to act in this position for the period Prof Mbeche will be on leave,” read the notice in part.

On Wednesday, January 22, however, it was reported that Mbeche who had been sent on leave refused to hand over the keys from the office located at the UoN Towers.

Through a memo, it was communicated that Kiama would be operating form the Gandhi wing.

“As some of you may be aware, the administration has severally requested Prof. Mbeche to provide the keys to the Vice Chancellor’s Office but he is yet to do so. As an interim measure, and to respect and safeguard university property from wanton destruction, the Vice-Chancellor will operate from the old Vice Chancellor’s Office in Gandhi Wing as a solution that upholds the image of the University as an upstanding and law-abiding citizen of this republic is pursued,” read the memo.

Kiama also called upon the staff to adhere to the University’s regulations pledging to be available for guidance and direction in issues regarding the same.

“I take this opportunity to reaffirm my earlier communicated commitment to be available to you all for guidance and direction,” he said.

Kiama was appointed the UoN Vice Chancellor, but the appointment was revoked by the Education CS George Magoha who also indicated that the move was according to President Uhuru’s directive.

Earlier reports have also indicated that students from the University have planned to stage demonstrations following the wrangles witnessed at the University.

The case is set to be heard on February 5, 2020.

